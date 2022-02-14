States

J&K Govt makes head of schools “personally responsible” for Covid management

Jammu, February 14

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered opening of schools in the summer zone of the UT, the administration has made the heads of these institutions 'personally responsible' for Covid management.

 Chief Secretary of J&K Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to take stock of arrangements for reopening of educational institutions and resuming offline teaching in J&K.

 “The academic year 2022-23 shall be the year of educational transformation for Jammu and Kashmir”, Mehta said. He emphasised that each head of the institution shall be personally responsible for Covid management and healthy teaching environment. “There should be no tolerance for unhealthy activities in places of learning” he said during the meeting.

 It was informed that the government of J&K has been regularly reviewing the Covid situation in the UT and has now decided to resume offline teaching by reopening all educational institutions.

 The Chief Secretary stated that the Covid positivity rate in the UT has been contained to 0.7% and impressed upon the heads of all educational institutions to remain vigilant to any signs of infection especially among unvaccinated students below the age of 17 years, besides ensuring adherence to Covid appropriate behavior, SoPs and protocols, proper social distancing, and hand hygiene provisions.

 Mehta asked the Vice-Chancellors of universities, principals of colleges, and heads of all schools to submit Covid prevention and mitigation plans taking into account capacity of classrooms with 6 feet norm, staggered teaching plan, Covid protocols, vaccination, screening, and emergency SoP; within two days.

 Further, to enhance effetiveness of Covid mitigation and management, Mehta advised the educational institutions to base their management plans on the model UGC guidelines.

 The education institutions were further asked to regularly screen their students and ensure timely testing of symptomatic students so that they can be isolated to prevent the spread of infection. Meanwhile, the Health and Medical Education Department has also been asked to address the health-related needs of all schools, colleges, and universities in a time-bound manner, through the concerned divisional and district administrations.

 Considering the educational institutions in J&K are reopening for offline classes after a hiatus of almost two years, Mehta impressed upon the concerned to ensure proper maintenance, upkeep, and cleanliness in the institutions along with functional electricity and water supplies as well as proper sanitation facilities therein.

 The Chief Secretary impressed upon the institutions to build on the experience of online classes and adopt an ideal blend of IT-based offline teaching curriculum to boost students’ learning outcomes and successfully train them for national-level examinations.

