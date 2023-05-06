Job website launched at St Thomas’ School, Shimla

Startup Shayata CEO Shayan Abdul jishan launched the startup’s employment website in the presence of chief guest Samson Masih, State Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Shimla, and school Principal Vidupriya Chakravarty on the school premises. As many as 10,000 people will be given employment by this startup in the next six months. Vidupriya Chakravarty while addressing the audience, said they had signed an MoU with the HP Government, after which Shayata Startup had been set up. While addressing the gathering, she said Shayan was a 17-year-old boy and one of the youngest CEOs. She also said 324 tailors had joined from Himachal Pradesh and 7,794 from across India. Shayata would launch its drone in June this year and would start receiving its first order from June 1.