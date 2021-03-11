Josephians donate books

Students of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, participated in a philanthropist endeavour ‘Kitaban Da Langar’ (Book Donation Drive) organised by the Department of Environment, Chandigarh Administration, in collaboration with Yuvasatta, SLSA-State Legal Services Authority, to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. The mission of the drive was to develop a culture of reading among kids. Under this programme, around 1,200 books were donated to Government Model Girls School, Sector 18, Chandigarh, by the Josephians.
