Josephites shine in TT

The U-14 boys and girls team of St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, bagged the gold medal in the CBSE Table Tennis Cluster Tournament. Angad, Apoorva, Div Pratap and Aditya were adjudged winners in the boys' category, while Manasvi, Vani and Teetiksha excelled in the girls' category. The Director and the Principal congratulated the students on this successful endeavour.