JPS Academy, Assandh

Academy students won the first position in the Inter-School Group Song Competition at the Zonal Level held at Karnal. Schools from Panipat, Kurukshetra and Karnal participated in the competition. Yogender Rana, Chairman, JPS Academy, and Principal Mohan Singh awarded the students with memento’s and certificates.
