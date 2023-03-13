JPS Academy, Nissing

The school held its fourth annual day celebrations, "Meri Beti Mera Abhiman". The function was presided over by Deputy Commissioner of Karnal Shri Anish Yadav as the chief guest. The chief guest was greeted by the school Chairman Yogendra Rana, Director Dushyant Rana and Principal Balraj Singh. All students along with their parents were invited to this ceremony. The celebration started around 10 am. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp and invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. The function began with a welcome song. Thereafter, there were mythological, traditional, patriotic, regional and cultural presentations by students. A play was performed by students of VIII and IX talking about harmful effects of mobile phones. Prizes were given in various fields like academics, sports and cultural achievements.