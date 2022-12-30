JPS Academy Nissing, Karnal

The school organised the third annual athletics meet for classes VI to XII. Chairperson Anju Rana declared the meet open. The sprinters excellently performed with vigour and enthusiasm. The engrossing event of the day was the tug of war among Houses which enhanced the palpitations of the onlookers. A heartwarming medley of folk songs and dances was performed by the students. Students won multiple prizes. Principal Balraj Singh cherished the winners and congratulated them.