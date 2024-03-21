Junior Graduation Ceremony at Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

Junior Graduation ceremony was organised on the school campus recently. Lighting of the ceremonial lamp was followed by a series of captivating presentations. Munchkins dressed up in attractive costumes presented various items like music, dance and speech. A fashion walk on the ‘Jungle’ theme was presented by creative kids. The highlight of the event was aoving speech by proud parents of the ‘graduates’. School Managing Director Vasu Soni, in his convocation address, congratulated the graduates for their achievements, as well as the teachers for their dedication and hard work in shaping the students through education and other co-curricular activities. The most fascinating part of the day was when the smart little kids of pre-primary walked on the stage wearing graduation dresses and caps. Principal Jyoti Mahajan along with Managing Director Vasu Soni and School Executive Director Mridul Soni honoured the students by giving them gifts, mementoes and graduation certificates. The programme concluded with a speech by Jyoti Mahajan expressing her deep gratitude to the dedicated teachers and to all parents for their unwavering commitment and support.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...