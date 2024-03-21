Junior Graduation Ceremony at Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

Junior Graduation ceremony was organised on the school campus recently. Lighting of the ceremonial lamp was followed by a series of captivating presentations. Munchkins dressed up in attractive costumes presented various items like music, dance and speech. A fashion walk on the ‘Jungle’ theme was presented by creative kids. The highlight of the event was aoving speech by proud parents of the ‘graduates’. School Managing Director Vasu Soni, in his convocation address, congratulated the graduates for their achievements, as well as the teachers for their dedication and hard work in shaping the students through education and other co-curricular activities. The most fascinating part of the day was when the smart little kids of pre-primary walked on the stage wearing graduation dresses and caps. Principal Jyoti Mahajan along with Managing Director Vasu Soni and School Executive Director Mridul Soni honoured the students by giving them gifts, mementoes and graduation certificates. The programme concluded with a speech by Jyoti Mahajan expressing her deep gratitude to the dedicated teachers and to all parents for their unwavering commitment and support.

