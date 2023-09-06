JVM, Sholtu, pledges to save environment

On Raksha Bandhan, the school pledged to save the environment and become the saviour of Mother Earth. Scouts and Guides planted saplings and tied rakhi to protect them. Customised photo frames with an oath pasted were gifted to the shopkeepers in the Tapri market. The students urged the public to take oath of being a responsible person of the planet, discard single-use plastic and grow more trees. Chairperson Kaushik Maulik applauded the efforts of children and teachers to give a new meaning to the festival.

#Environment