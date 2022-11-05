Kailash Bahl DAV Public School, Chandigarh

A one-day session was organised by the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, an important initiative taken by Chairperson Harjinder Kaur to spread awareness on child rights. An engaging and informative session was conducted for more than 400 young minds, teachers, and counsellors. Resource person Ankita spoke about the POCSO Act-2019, to name a few. She stressed that schools should have a collective vision to protect and nurture children. She emphasised on the duties of teachers, schools, parents and law protectors of the country towards safeguarding children. She said the increasing rate of child abuse is a matter of concern. The students were sensitised to the types of abuse and what measures should be taken to prevent such issues. They were informed about the four rights like Right to Survival, Right to Protection, Right to Development and Right to Participation.
