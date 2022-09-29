Kailash Bahl DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

A Traffic Awareness Session for Class IX students was conducted at the school by Traffic Department personnel. The session was conducted by Sub-Inspector, Bhupinder Singh in the BS Bahl Multimedia Hall. As many as 90 Class IX students attended the seminar. The students were apprised of the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts. They were alerted about the ills of driving by underage kids and the consequences thereafter. They were asked questions about road safety and their doubts for road safety rules were cleared. They were told about the harms of drunken driving and over speeding, in a creative way through a song. Various videos were shown regarding accidents that have happened in Chandigarh in the past one year, with analytical details. Differentiation between a person following the rules and not following the rules was also shown. Later, to make the event joyful, a song sung by the Sub-Inspector highlighted the importance of traffic rules. This was followed by a quiz competition, in which students were awarded with trophies.