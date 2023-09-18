Kaintal School, Patiala

The school hosted the CISCE Regional Athletics (Boys) in 2023. The event witnessed the participation of around 1,100 students of various CISCE-affiliated schools from zones of Chandigarh, Haryana, NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Amritsar & Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Muktsar and Moga. The chief guest was Mukhwinder Singh Chinna, Additional Director General of Police. The school throbbed with array of track and field events. Sharanjit Kaur, Joint Secretary, ASISC-cum-Principal New Angel School, Zirakpur, was the guests of honour. The meet concluded with an impressive closing ceremony on September 10. Principal Rajinder Kaur Virk and the management thanked and congratulated the enthusiastic participants for their hardwork and determination.
