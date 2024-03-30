Kangaroo Kids International Preschool

The school embraced the spirit of Holi. With joyous celebrations across more than 100 centres, engaging more than 7,500 students, the aim of the festivities was to instil young minds with the essence of unity, creativity, and cultural heritage, fostering a vibrant environment for learning and growth. Celebrating Holi with toddlers holds immense significance as it introduces them to the rich tapestry of Indian culture while encouraging sensory exploration and social interaction. Through its Holi celebrations, the school achieved a harmonious blend of fun-filled activities and meaningful learning experiences. The mini Holi carnival, a highlight of the event, welcomed parents and children to take part in a colourful extravaganza featuring music and dance performances, interactive games, and traditional storytelling sessions. Emphasising sustainability, the carnival promoted the use of natural colours and organised workshops on natural dye-making, fostering eco-consciousness among children. Other engaging activities included collaborative rangoli making, where toddlers collaborated to create vibrant patterns using safe, non-toxic coloured powders or flower petals and a storytelling puppet show, which offered a whimsical yet educational journey into the legends and significance of Holi. Sibi Fakih, Head of Curriculum Development, Kangaroo Kids, expressed her delight at the success of the Holi celebrations.
