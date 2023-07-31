Kargil, a story of pain & pride

It is rightly said, 'Our flag does not fly because of the wind, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.'

Kargil Vijay Diwas is the day when the Indian Army won the war against Pakistan in 1999. It was also called 'Kargil conflict'. Observed on July 26, this day the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts that had been occupied by Pakistan.

The day marks the victory of the Indian army over Pakistan inflictors. It was observed to see India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war. The Pakistani forces occupied positions on the mountain types of Northern Kargil district in Ladakh in 1999.

It was started in a sector of the disputed Kashmir region located along the

LoC that demarcates the Pakistan and India-administered portions of Kashmir. The sector has often been the site of border skirmishes between the two countries and the Kargil War was the largest and deadliest of these clashes.

Initially, the Pakistani army denied there involvement in the war claiming that it was caused by Kashmiri militant forces.

More than 500 heroes sacrificed their lives to protect their country from harmful attacks. They didn't worry about their lives and fought them face to face.

One of them was Vikram Batra, who was one of the real heroes. He was a young commander during the war. He fought till the end against the Pakistani forces and didn't give up. However, at last, he had to sacrifice his life for his country.

We salute the mothers who always wear a smile to face the world bravely. Real heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey, but proudly wear their country's flag and go for a deep slumber in the lap of mother earth.

Vanshika, Class VIII, D C Model School, Sector 7, Panchkula

