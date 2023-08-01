Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Aryakulam, Nilokheri

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, the school honoured the extraordinary courage, dedication and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers who defended the country’s borders against all odds. Students painted the brave soldiers and their challenges as a tribute to the Indian Army. They took an oath to serve the nation in every way they can. Principal Dinesh Kumar addressed the students and said Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder of the indomitable spirit of the Indian military and their commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.
