Karnataka mulls online classes for students returned from Ukraine

Bengaluru, March 3

The Karnataka Education department is contemplating to organise online classes for those students who have or will return to the state from war-torn Ukraine. Department officials are scheduled to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard.

Dr P.G. Girish, Director of Medical Education Department, said on Thursday that the state government is contemplating to organise online classes temporarily for Karnataka students studying MBBS in Ukraine. The classes will be held temporarily until things get better in Ukraine, he said.

It is difficult to provide offline education to those students in the present circumstances. Here the seats have been allotted to those who took the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). But there is a possibility that temporary online classes could be arranged for those who have come back to India, he said.

Though, there is slight change in the syllabus compared to that of Ukraine, it is possible to hold online classes. But, it is difficult to provide them admissions and seats here, he explained.

The matter will be discussed in detail with the Chief Minister along with other issues concerning the student community, he said. Hundreds of students from the state are pursuing medical education in Ukraine, as they are unable to get a seat in the state due to admission rules and exorbitant fee structure.

After Russia-Ukraine war, it is being discussed why medical education can't be provided at the same cheaper rate as it is provided in Ukraine. The Congress and the JD(S) have questioned the sanctity of NEET exam and have alleged that the system has brought in private tuition mafia. IANS