KB-DAV-7, Chandigarh

To create awareness about goodness of millets and to recognise the essence of motherhood in shaping the dietary intake of their children, the school organised 'Millets mom competition' for classes Pre-Nursery to Class VII on the eve of Mother's Day. The event started with a song dedicated to mothers. A power point presentation highlighting the importance of millets was explained by the students of Class VII. To mark 2023 as "International year of millets", more than 37 mothers participated with their recipes such as ragi pan cakes, bajra biscuits, millet carrot dalia, mango smoothie and millet lollipop. The competition was judged by guest Dr Nancy Sahani, Chief Dietician, Head of Department of Dietetics, PGI, Chandigarh, and Kalyani Singh a Nutritionist and Nutrition Coach. Mother of Vaishnavi Gupta of Class VD was honoured as a special guest at the event. She has been instrumental in inspiring and training her daughter, who has brought laurels to the city and Haryana by making a world record of climbing stairs with hula hoop in fastest time. Manisha, mother of Shanaya of Class 1-D was honoured for winning the tri-city millet competition organised by Aahaar Kranti. With a mission to promote the use of millets, Seven Super Millet Moms were crowned with Millet Mon Badges and a small token. Participation certificates were also awarded by Principal Pooja Prakash, who congratulated the super moms for coming up with nutritious millet recipes.