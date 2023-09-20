KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sec 7 B, Chandigarh

An alumnus of the school, Amil Avasthi, of the 2016-17 batch, visited his alma mater. Amil has been pursuing a career in Offensive Cyber Security in Australia and is on a visit to India. He was felicitated by Principal Pooja Prakash. He faced a volley of questions from the eager students of Class X. Thereafter he presented a crisp presentation on ‘Cyber bullying and cyber crimes’, quoting examples of how these crimes affect the targeted victim, and how they get detected within hours by the Cyber Police on an alert.He has been an invaluable asset to the school .

