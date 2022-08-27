KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with grandeur, fervour, gaiety and enthusiasm. The main attractions of the day were ‘Disputandam-22’, ‘Dawat-e-Nutrition’ and ‘Jhande ki Kahani, Hamari Jubani’. An inter-class debate competition, ‘Disputandum-2022’, provided a platform for the students of Class IX to XII to unleash their creativity and linguistic skills. The topics for the debate were ‘Social media is detrimental to the mental health of teenagers and young adults’, ‘Given the deep historical national cooperation between India and Russia, India should support Russia in Russia-Ukraine War’, ‘The higher price of EVs compared to similar ICE vehicles is worth it for environmental protection’ and ‘Money spent on space exploration can be better used at reducing poverty on Earth’. Twenty teams took part in the competition. A talk show, ‘Jhande ki Kahani, Hamari Jubani’, was presented by students of Class X, which created an environment of patriotism. Students undertook an activity, ‘Dawat-e-Nutrition’, under the celebration of ‘Poshan Maah’ highlighting the importance of nutritious food in daily diet.