KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Sec 7 B, Chandigarh

The school organised the Inter-school Rangoli Competition during Diwali celebrations. Class X students had earlier participated in a rally sensitising the school students to the need to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali. The air was filled with the aroma of sumptuous delicacies prepared by students, namely dhokla, sandwiches, bhelpuri, mohito, jaljeera and complimentary prasadam, in the Dawat-e-Nutrition stalls by Class XII.

