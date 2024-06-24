KB DAV Sr Sec Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, holds sensitisation workshop

A sensitisation workshop on the child sexual abuse and POCSO Act-2012 was held in the BS Bahl Hall of the school for the outsourced Class IV employees of the school, including the bus drivers, conductors, aayas, sweepers, guards and gardeners. The workshop was conducted by Ankita, POCSO consultant and resource person from CCPCR, Maloya, Chandigarh, under the guidance of Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The workshop was in continuation of the previous training that 29 outsourced employees of the school had at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on June 13, 2024, where they learnt in detail about Basic Life Support (BLS). The workshop on child sexual abuse sensitised the Class IV employees about the safety and security of the children on the school campus and in the school buses while they commute. Ankita spoke extensively on how children can be and must be protected from abuse of any kind, citing hands-on examples from day-to-day life. She made the session interactive by asking for suggestions and queries from the Class IV employees who listened to her with rapt attention. Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of the CCPCR, then took over and addressed the doubts of the attendees, detailing how the office of CCPCR works, and what challenges the office faces while handling the sensitive cases related to children, their peers and their parents. Bansal also spoke on cyber security, keeping the school campus tobacco-free, and encouraged the employees to be self-reliant and train others. She delved into the importance of the need to strike a balance between technological advancement and our own understanding of it. She told the Class IV employees to remain alert and observant, and play a crucial role on the school campus. Principal Pooja Prakash thanked the speakers for sparing their valuable time and addressing the staff.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.