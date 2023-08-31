KBDAV-7, Chandigarh, holds assembly on ‘Forgiveness’

A special assembly on ‘Forgiveness’ was conducted by KG-E, commencing with prayer ‘Little drops of water’. The thought for the day was followed by the syntax of the word ‘Forgiveness’. Thereafter, the students presented a small roleplay on ‘saying sorry can save the Day’. A melodious song clearly demonstrated the importance of forgiveness. There was a rocking dance performance, where one could see the audience enjoying every step of the way.
