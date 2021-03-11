KBDAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh

The NSS volunteers celebrated May Day to honour the the support staff of the school. Class XII students made special cards and presented them to the maids, gardeners, gate keepers, bus drivers, conductors, peons and attendants. They were thanked for helping run the school smoothly.
