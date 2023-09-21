Kendriya Vidyalaya, 14 GTC, Subathu

A total of 99 students (boys and girls) of the school brought glory to the institute by showcasing their talent in various sports competitions of the Regional Sports Meet 2023, Gurugram Region. In the team competitions, gold medal was won in kabaddi U-14 (boys), bronze medal in volleyball U-14 (boys) and handball U-17 (girls). In individual events, school students won three gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals in judo (U- 14, U-17 and U-19 girls), two silver medals in judo (U-14 boys), two gold medals and three bronze medals in boxing (U-17 and U-19 boys), and one gold medal and two bronze medals in taekwondo (U-17 and U-19 boys). Acting Principal Balwan and Sunil Kumar Bunkar (PGT, Hindi) honoured the participants in the school and congratulated school’s physical education teacher Arvind Kumar Patial and sports instructor Chander Kumar along with all the escorts Sushma (PGT, English), Savitri Negi (PGT, Physics), Pooja Devi (TGT, Sanskrit), Suman Jangir (TGT, Hindi), Lakshmi Thakur (PGT, Economics), Khushiram Thakur, Ramlal, Rajendra, Akhilesh Kumar (PRT), Tejasvi Negi (PRT), Vijay (TGT, English) and Devanand.

#Gurugram #Kabaddi