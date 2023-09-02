Kendriya Vidyalaya, Air Force Station, High Grounds, Chandigarh, holds Youth Parliament competition

The 34th Regional-Level Youth Parliament Competition was held at the auditorium of the school. The programme was inaugurated by chief guest Hardial Singh Kamboj, former MLA from Rajpura, by lighting a traditional lamp. Preeti Saxena, Deputy Commissioner, KVS, RO, Chandigarh, Group Captain SK Ware, Air Force Station, High Grounds, PC Tewari, Assistant Commissioner, KVS, RO, Chandigarh, and SK Mishra, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dappar, were present as the guest of honour. The judges of the competition were Hardial Singh Kamboj, PC Tewari and SK Mishra. Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Air Force Station, Chandigarh, welcomed the guests by presenting welcome song and welcome dance, after which the guests were formally welcomed by Preeti Saxena. A total of 312 students from six Kendriya Vidyalayas, namely Kendriya Vidyalaya Zirakpur, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Patiala No 2, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31, Chandigarh, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ferozepur, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 3, Jalandhar, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mohali, participated in the Youth Parliament. KV 2, Patiala, emerged as the winner. KV, Mohali, and KV, Sector 31, Chandigarh, bagged the second and third positions, respectively. The chief guest and Preeti Saxena gave away prizes to winners. A vote of thanks was presented by Gurpreet Singh, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Air Force Station, High Grounds, Chandigarh.

#Rajpura