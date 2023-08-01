Kendriya Vidyalaya, Bhanala

The school held the investiture ceremony on the campus. School Captains, Vice-Captains, House Captains and other office-bearers were assigned responsibilities. Principal Namita Choudhary handed over badges to the selected Captains. She blessed the new office-bearers and emphasised that authority and responsibility go side by side. Tanav Ranot and Meenal were selected as School Captains. Karnam Singh Rana and Angel Sharma were selected as Vice Captains. Mitali and Tanuj are the Sports Captains. Jatin and Kumari Arohi have been made Primary Section Heads. New School Captain Meenal administered the pledge to the new office-bearers. The programme was organised by CCA Captains Sejal and Akshit under the supervision of School CCA in charge Sewa Singh.