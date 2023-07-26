Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharamsala Cantonment

Vanmahotsav was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the school. The programme was conducted by in-charge teacher Rita and members of the Eco Club. Principal Pushpa Sharma planted a sapling of jakrida tree. Students pledged to keep the environment clean and spread this message among others stakeholders. Students planted saplings on the school premises. The Himachal Forest Department presented several saplings to the school and about 100 saplings were presented by the students. Through the week-long Vanmahotsav, efforts are made to make people aware of the welfare of nature and mankind. The Principal motivated students to be always ready to protect the ecosystem.

#Dharamsala #Environment