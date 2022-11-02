A two-day cluster-level Rashtriya Ekta Parv 2022-23 was organised in KV Dharamsala Cantt. As many as 250 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya Yol Cantt, Kendriya Vidyalaya Dharamshala Cantt, Kendriya Vidyalaya Alhilal, Kendriya Vidyalaya Palampur and Kendriya Vidyalaya Bhanala participated in this parv. The activities of the Ekta Parv were divided into two parts - 1. Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and 2. KVS Kala Utsav. Under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, there were two competitions — Group Dance National and Group Song National and under KVS Kala Utsav, competitions like Vocal Music Classic, Vocal Music Traditional, Instrumental Music, Classical Dance, Folk Dance, Visual Arts etc. were organised. After overall assessment in these competitions, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharamsala Cantt got the first position and KV, Yol Cantt got the second position. On the conclusion of the function, Principal of KV Dharamshala Cantt, Pushpa Sharma, distributed prizes to the winners and motivated the pupils to participate in activities related to Indian culture and patriotic ventures, so that the students could become aware of Indian cultural values and they shall develop a deep bond with Incredible India.