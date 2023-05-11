Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jalandhar Cantt

The annual function and Prize Distribution ceremony was held at the school. The function was presided over by Som Dutt, Retired Assistant Commissioner, KVS RO, Chandigarh. A Rs Rs welcome was given to the Chief Guest by host Principal Karam Bir Singh, Scouts &Guide and NCC Cadets. The cultural show began with Saraswati Vandana .The cultural show included dances from different states, patriotic songs and skit. The bhangra and gidda by senior students were the attraction of the event. Prizes were given away to winners by the Chief Guest. The vote of thanks was extended by Vice-Principal Dinesh Kumar. The event concluded with the National Anthem.
