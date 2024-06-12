Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jutogh Cantonment

As a step towards inspiring and educating children to take up the responsibility of their environment, World Environment Day was celebrated in the school with full zeal and vigour. Under this, plethora of activities like speech, poem recitation, quiz, environment awareness rally, skit and tree plantation were organised in the school. Anushka, Jagriti and Angel, students of Class XI, gave a speech in Hindi and English on World Environment Day. Lavya Sharma of Class VIII gave the message of saving the environment through a melodious song. Students of Class XII presented a skit on the importance of Environment Day. A quiz was conducted by Sunil Kumar, PGT (Biology), in which Ashok Sadan stood first, Shivaji Sadan and Tagore Sadan secured the second position and Raman Sadan bagged the third position. An environment awareness rally was organised by the students on the school premises highlighting this year’s theme of the programme, ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’. Principal Mohit Gupta motivated everyone not to use plastic so that the damage caused by it can be avoided.

