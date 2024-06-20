Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jutogh Cantonment, Shimla

The school held an impressive investiture ceremony for their newly elected student council for the academic year 2024-2025. The ceremony, hosted by Geetanjali Thakur, CCA in charge, was a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering the spirit of leadership among its students. The day began with a vibrant display of unity and discipline as students marched in unison, setting the tone for the ceremony ahead. The air crackled with anticipation as the ceremony transitioned to the solemn investiture of the council members. Principal Mohit Gupta presented badges and sashes to 62 student leaders, including Sahil Sharma and Gauri Rawat as Vidyalaya Captains, Gunin Pandyal and Shagun as Vice Captains, and Divyansh and Divyanksha as Sports Captains for boys and girls, respectively. Asmit and Aaditya Gupta were entrusted with the responsibility of Sports Vice-Captains. The ceremony was further enriched by inspiring speeches. The principal’s address underscored the significance of leadership, responsibility, and teamwork in building a strong and vibrant school community. The newly appointed student leaders echoed these sentiments, expressing their unwavering commitment to serve their peers and upholding the school’s cherished values.

