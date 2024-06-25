Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jutogh Cantt, Shimla

The school marked the 10th International Yoga Day with a series of vibrant and mindful activities. The event commenced with the auspicious lighting of the lamp by Principal Mohit Gupta, who was accompanied by teachers of the institution. Nearly 200 students participated in a rejuvenating yoga session that spanned an invigorating one and a half hours under the guidance of yoga teacher Manoj Thakur. The session featured a blend of traditional yogic asanas and calming breathing exercises, aimed at promoting physical fitness and mental well-being among the young learners. Highlighting the spirit of unity and harmony, the primary and secondary students showcased a mesmerising synchronised yoga performance, demonstrating their dedication and proficiency in the ancient art of yoga. Students from various houses came together to form an inspiring ‘YOG’ formation during the yoga session, symbolising the aspiration for excellence and collective growth.
