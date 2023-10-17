Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mullanpur Garibdas

The ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign was organised by the school. Principal Rakesh Kumar Sharma and all staff members devoted one hour for the ‘shramdaan’. They cleaned about 2.5 sq km area around the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning
US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza
Supreme Court to deliver verdict on same-sex marriage today
The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...