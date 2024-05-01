Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mullanpur Garibdass

The school celebrated its annual day programme, on its campus. Wing Commander Ankit Khasa, Commanding Officer, 2215 Sqn, AFS, Mullanpur, and Chairman, VMC, was the chief guest. The event started with the lighting of lamp ceremony, wherein Principal Rakesh Kumar Sharma escorted the chief guest and other dignitaries for lighting the lamp and paying respect to Goddess Saraswati. Various cultural items, like ‘Ganesh vandana’, Himachali dance, yoga, sports and aerobics, Gujarati dance, skit on water conservation, animal dance, bhangra and gidda, were the highlights of event. The principal presented the Vidyalaya’s annual report. Amita Khasa and chief guest, Wing Commander Ankit Khasa distributed prizes to students for their outstanding performances in academic, sports and CCA. A vote of thanks was presented by senior-most PGT of the school. The programme came to an end with singing of the national anthem.

