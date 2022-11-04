Kendriya Vidyalaya National Sports Meet

The 51st KVS National Sports Meet (Boys) U-14 concluded at Lovely Professional University. As many as 1,253 participants from 25 regions of Kendriya Vidyalayas across the nation participated in the sports meet's five distinct events namely volleyball, kabaddi, basketball, handball and boxing. The last day of the meet witnessed the exciting contests in which the students tried to secure top honours in all the matches. Jaipur region team lifted the winner's trophy in basketball as well as handball. In volleyball, Patna came out on top whereas in kabaddi Agra region emerged victorious. Gurugram region won the overall championship of boxing. While declaring the sports meet closed, Chief Guest of the day Dr. Saurabh Lakhanpal, Senior Dean, LPU, encouraged the participants to put the spirit of sportsmanship in action.The spectators were enchanted by the pupils' cultural extravaganza. T. Brahmanandam, Assistant Commissioner, KVS Chandigarh Region, K.S. Sangha, Regional Sports in-charge, Sanjay Bhasin, Technical Assistant, KVS (HQ), Karambir Singh, Principal K.V.No.4 were also present during the event.
