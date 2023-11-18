Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Udhampur

A ‘Sarangi’ performance was organised by SPICMACAY at the school. Principal Swati Bansal welcomed the visiting artists Sarwar Hussain and tabla player Shahnawaz Hussain, while the Vice-Principal Sunil Bunkar presented a shawl to the esteemed artist. Sarwar Hussain, while giving information about the ancient name of Sarangi, Saurangi, shared that it has 39 strings. He presented Miyan Ki Todi raga while mentioning Dhrupad, Khayal Thumri and bhajan etc. After this, he presented a Bandish and a film song which thrilled the entire school. An interesting and engaging interactive session followed the mesmerising performance as children asked several questions to the artist to enhance their knowledge of music.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured