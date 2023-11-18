Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Udhampur

A ‘Sarangi’ performance was organised by SPICMACAY at the school. Principal Swati Bansal welcomed the visiting artists Sarwar Hussain and tabla player Shahnawaz Hussain, while the Vice-Principal Sunil Bunkar presented a shawl to the esteemed artist. Sarwar Hussain, while giving information about the ancient name of Sarangi, Saurangi, shared that it has 39 strings. He presented Miyan Ki Todi raga while mentioning Dhrupad, Khayal Thumri and bhajan etc. After this, he presented a Bandish and a film song which thrilled the entire school. An interesting and engaging interactive session followed the mesmerising performance as children asked several questions to the artist to enhance their knowledge of music.

#Udhampur