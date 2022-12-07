Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, RCF, Hussainpur, Kapurthala

The school organised the Annual Sports Day. The chief guest were Paras Ram Kalotra and guest of honour was Harjit Kaur, Principal, KV No 1. Principal KK Ghera welcomed the chief guest and guest of honour by presenting them bouquets. Then there was school march past after hoisting the school flag by the school captain. An oath-taking ceremony took place with the athletic captain and the chief guest declared the meet open. A heart-warming medley of folk songs, bhangra and other dancers were performed by students. After this many sports were played, including football, volleyball and kho kho. Then there was 100 m race, 400 m race, relay race, tug-of-war, etc. Refreshment was given to students. A token of gratitude was presented to the chief guest and guest of honour by the Principal. The chief guest gave away prizes, medals and certificates to the winners. The Vote of thanks was proposed by PGT, Commerce, Pradeep Kumar.