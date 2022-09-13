Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 4, Pathankot

Teachers' Day was celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm in KV No. 4, Pathankot. The programme began with the lighting of lamp and paying homage to Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. The morning assembly was conducted by the teachers. All the teachers played the role of students and presented different items related to the morning assembly. The Principal, Vice- Principal and all teachers were honoured by the students. The Principal later addressed the students and told them about the importance of a teacher in the life of a student. He said a teacher should be an inspiration in the life of a student and students should follow their teachers to realise their potential completely. Students of Class XII played the role of teachers and taught the students of junior classes. After that, the students of Class XII organised a function for the teachers. At the end of the programme, the Principal gave a vote of thanks on the behalf of the teachers.