Kendriya Vidyalaya No3, Jalandhar Cantt

The school organised their sports day. Principal Sarjana Sangha and Rajvir Singh were the chief guests for this occasion. Teachers and students participated in various events. The chief guests were welcomed with a welcome song by students. With the Principal's declaration, the event commenced. Various races were organised by the Primary Wing students. The NCC and Scout group of the school, too, participated in the event. The yoga activity was praised by all. At the end, the winners were given medals and prizes.
