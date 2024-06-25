Kendriya Vidyalaya, OCF, Sector 29-B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated 10th International Yoga Day by organising a special yoga session in which students and teachers along with the principal performed various ‘asanas’. The main aim was to raise awareness and ignite a passion for fitness and yoga among the students. In the present time, when students face stress, tension, fear, etc, simple ‘asanas’ can help dispel these. Students were taught various ‘asanas’ such as Tadasana, Trikonasana, Bhujangasan Ardhachakrasana, Vajrasana, Wakrasana Uttnpadasan, Kapal Bhati and Bhramari, Anulom Vilom and Shitali Pranayam. Vidyalaya yoga teacher Ankita said yoga provides mental and physical strength to people. It enables us to live a healthy life. Ankita urged the children to practise yoga, which will help create overall harmony of body and mind. Principal KS Pathania said, “Yoga is essential for inner and physical growth. It enhances the mental and physical well-being.” He motivated the students to make yoga an important part of their daily routine to stay fit and healthy. Chinmay, student of Class IX, delivered a speech on the theme of current year that is women empowerment. The programme ended with the vote of thanks by Meenu Bala.

