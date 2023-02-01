Kendriya Vidyalaya, RK Puram, Sector-8, New Delhi

A painting competition was organised at the school wherein students of Kendriya Vidayalayas, state government schools in the vicinity participated. The event was held to observe the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme. Themes were related to "exam mantras" given by the Prime Minister. As many 80 students of Classes IX to XII from various schools of RK Puram and Moti Bagh were present during the competition. The competition was judged by eminent artists and educationists. All participants were presented with the book "Exam Warrior" and certificates.
