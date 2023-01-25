Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sec 5, Dwarka

As part of the “Pareeksha Pe Charcha” programme, a painting competition was organised at the school. This competition was open for all CBSE schools. As many as 100 students from 18 schools of Dwarka participated in it. The participants were asked to make paintings on 25 themes given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his book ‘Exam Warriors’. Principal Satish Kumar said the initiative by the Prime Minister was very helpful in busting exam stress as students use their creative skills for relaxing their mind. The paintings made by the students demonstrated their skills. All participants were given a copy of the book ‘Exam Warriors’ and a certificate for participation. The names of top five winners were forwarded for further felicitation.