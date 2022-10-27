Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Chandigarh

The school organised a two-day cluster-level KVS Rashtriya Ekta Parv under Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat & Kala Utsav on October 19 and 20. The festival started an address by Principal Sanjeet Kumar Saga. A total of 434 students and 58 teachers from 12 Kendriya Vidyalayas in and around Chandigarh participated in different events like folk dance, folk music, vocal instruments, visual art 2-D, 3-D, indigenous toys and games. The idea of the event was to understand the cultural diversity and provide a platform to the students for expressing their talent. The teams of KV, Sector 47, under the leadership of Principal Sanjeet Kumar Sagar and supervision of Vice-Principals Seema Singh and Naveen Kumar made the show a grand success.
