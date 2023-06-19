Kendriya Vidyalaya SPG, Dwarka, New Delhi

The school has been made the Nodal Vidyalaya for South West Delhi for conducting Janbhagidari activities to raise the awareness about G20, NEP2020 and FLN. As per the guidelines received from KVS HQ & RO (Delhi), the school organised various activities along with its neighborhood cluster schools. A one-day workshop was conducted to highlight the vision of G20 during India's presidency, NEP2020, and the importance of FLN in primary classes. Guest speakers took sessions and interacted with parents, students, and teachers present there. A quiz (online) on G20 and NEP 2020 were conducted in which more than 1,000 students, parents and teachers participated. The students also participated in slogan writing, art and crafts and Rangoli competitions. FLN films were also screened for all stakeholders to make the Lakshay under NIPUN clear. The students from the primary section were engaged in the "Jadui Pitara" activities along with their parents and teachers to bring out their creativity. The students also presented the culture of their home state by showcasing its food, traditions, songs, and attire. Unity amongst diversity was very much visible and it was an amazing experience for all.
