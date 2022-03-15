Khap panchayats throw weight behind government school enrolment

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 15

Haryana’s Khap panchayats, which were known for their diktats to protect age-old social customs, seem to have realised the importance of education in uplifting the lives of rural population in the state. A number of khap panchayats have not only demanded better education facilities, but have also decided to launch campaigns for increasing the enrolment of students in the Haryana government-run schools.

Kandela Khap panchayat, one of the most influential khap panchayats based in Jind district, has set up teams of volunteers which will inspect the government schools to ensure that the schools have adequate teaching staff and facilities. These teams will also go door-to-door in villages to urge people to enrol their children in the nearest government schools during the coming admission session.

Om Prakash Kandela, pradhan of the Kandela khap said the private schools are fleecing the parents in the name of providing a better atmosphere.

“But the government-run schools have more qualified teachers and charge a nominal fee. It is the right of the people to get equal opportunity of education and the government schools are bound to ensure good education,” he said, adding that the khap panchayat delegates would ensure that the teachers take regular classes.

He also added that the khap panchayat would conduct educational and co-curricular activities competitions in the schools to instil a sense of competitiveness among the students. “Rural students lag in competitive examinations vis-à-vis urban students for lack of quality education. There should be a level playing field for all,” he stresses.

Another Jind-based khap Naugama khap panchayat has also called a meeting in Pokeri Kheri village on March 20. Rajesh Dhull, a representative of the Naugama khap panchayat said they will discuss the issues related to health, education, computer literacy besides new streams of careers emerging in the country like security system, journalism, business start-up research and data analysis, digital marketing and other related concepts.

Dhull said the khap panchayat had invited experts from different fields to interact with the parents and students during the meeting and will lay down a strategy to motivate the young students towards framing their career.

Kaliraman Khap Panchayat, which has influence in villages in Bhiwani and Hisar districts, has also been carrying out a campaign urging people to stop practising old and outdated social customs and look for better education avenues for the children. Virender Sandwa, leader of the Kaliraman khap panchayat, said they had activated village-wise teams in about 50 villages and area also approaching another 100 villages in Haryana to rope in khap activists to work in their respective villages to spread awareness against drug menace.