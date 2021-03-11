As many as 60 students of Scholars Public Senior Secondary School, Banga, participated in Senior and Junior Inter-School Kickboxing Competition that was organised by SLM Central Public School, Banga. The school students won the overall trophy and gold, silver and bronze medals. Principal Puja Sharda praised all participants. School MD Rana Gagan Singh congratulated all the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs
These include former MLAs and serving and former police offi...
Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites
E-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the ‘...
Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister
Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon
Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India
From Telangana Minister for Industries to Maharashtra Minist...