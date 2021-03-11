Achievers

Kickboxing competition

As many as 60 students of Scholars Public Senior Secondary School, Banga, participated in Senior and Junior Inter-School Kickboxing Competition that was organised by SLM Central Public School, Banga. The school students won the overall trophy and gold, silver and bronze medals. Principal Puja Sharda praised all participants. School MD Rana Gagan Singh congratulated all the winners.

