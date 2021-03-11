Kids get a taste of no-fire cooking

To boost creativity and to create an awareness about healthy eating habits, a ‘no fire cooking’ event was organised at St Alphonsa Convent School, Sito Road, Abohar. The students prepared sandwiches, salads, rolls, burgers, chats, sweets, cold coffee, fresh fruit juices and fancy mocktails. All students from Classes I to VIII participated in it and demonstrated team spirit and enthusiasm. Tasting the dishes prepared by the students, Principal Jijoe Augustian said the creativity and culinary skills of Alphonsians had surpassed his expectations.