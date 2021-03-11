Kids get a taste of no-fire cooking

To boost creativity and to create an awareness about healthy eating habits, a ‘no fire cooking’ event was organised at St Alphonsa Convent School, Sito Road, Abohar. The students prepared sandwiches, salads, rolls, burgers, chats, sweets, cold coffee, fresh fruit juices and fancy mocktails. All students from Classes I to VIII participated in it and demonstrated team spirit and enthusiasm. Tasting the dishes prepared by the students, Principal Jijoe Augustian said the creativity and culinary skills of Alphonsians had surpassed his expectations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...