Kids 'R' Kids Secondary School, Sector 42-C, Chandigarh, observes Labour Day



Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 06, 2025 IST
The school held a special assembly to observe Labour Day. The assembly aimed to recognise and honour the invaluable contributions of workers to both society and the school community. The programme featured a series of vibrant cultural performances, including songs, nukkad natak (street play), speeches, and poems, all emphasising the dignity of labour and the importance of respecting every profession. Students took the opportunity to express their gratitude and raise awareness about the vital role of workers in everyday life. A felicitation ceremony was conducted to appreciate the dedication of the school’s housekeeping staff, gardeners, and support personnel. Principal Anupam Grewal addressed the students and staff, stating, “Labour Day is a reminder that every job deserves respect. Today, our students learned the value of hard work and the importance of gratitude.”

