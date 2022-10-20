Kids win medals in weightlifting

Students of St. Mary’s School, Chandigarh, showcased their strength and agility by bagging prizes in weightlifting and skating. Sanna of Class IX got a silver medal in Chandigarh state weightlifting Sub junior Championship under 14 years age category. Prabhat Kumar of Class VII won a silver medal in Chandigarh State Roller Skating Championship held at Skating Rink Sector 10 Chandigarh in Under 14 years age category. School Chairman, Rev. Fr. Aju Abraham and Principal, Dr. Martin Das Rao applauded students’ efforts.