Kids win medals in weightlifting

Students of St. Mary’s School, Chandigarh, showcased their strength and agility by bagging prizes in weightlifting and skating. Sanna of Class IX got a silver medal in Chandigarh state weightlifting Sub junior Championship under 14 years age category. Prabhat Kumar of Class VII won a silver medal in Chandigarh State Roller Skating Championship held at Skating Rink Sector 10 Chandigarh in Under 14 years age category. School Chairman, Rev. Fr. Aju Abraham and Principal, Dr. Martin Das Rao applauded students’ efforts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BCCI vs PCB: Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Says players' safety and security an important matter
NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege
Executive members of the Bar Council condemn NIA raids
Simranjit Singh Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry
Mann has been sitting on a protest in Lakhanpur for three co...
Bengaluru on edge as heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls at several places
The city has been receiving rain for the last few days