Kindergarten Graduation Day celebrated at Banyan Tree School

The school celebrated Kindergarten Graduation Day. It was a day full of happiness, laughter, and pride as junior Banyanites took the centre stage for their Kindergarten Graduation Day. Headmistress Rachana Khanna welcomed the parents and congratulated them on this milestone achieved by their children. The stage buzzed with captivating performances, including mesmerising songs and dances that left everyone spellbound. The little ones’ joyous performances, heartfelt thank-you speeches and insights made the day even more special. Principal Garima Bhardwaj congratulated the parents and assured them of a continuous holistic development of students as they step forward to a formal system of school education in BTS. Beyond the ceremony, parents and children cherished the joy of this significant milestone, making the Kindergarten Graduation Day a tapestry of unforgettable memories, marking the beginning of new adventures.
